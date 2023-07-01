Menu

Environment

Banff’s new single-use waste reduction bylaw to take effect Saturday

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 4:13 pm
Banff’s new Single-Use Item Reduction bylaw that aims to decrease the amount of single-use, disposable items in the town will take effect on Canada Day.

Starting Saturday, the bylaw will require businesses like coffee shops and restaurants to serve food and drinks without disposable accessories (straws, utensils, cup lids, etc.). Customers must request these items, the Town of Banff said in a news release on February.

Businesses can offer them at self-serve stations for disposable accessories but must also offer reusable items.

Also starting Saturday is a new bylaw that requires businesses to serve customers who are asked to be served using reusable cups and containers that customers bring with them.

