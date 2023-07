Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department in Pincher Creek will be temporarily closed over the Canada Day long weekend due to staffing shortages, Alberta Health Services announced Friday.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, AHS said the Pincher Creek Health Centre emergency department will be closed starting from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Monday because of a lack of physician coverage.

Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 for emergencies or 8-1-1 for non-emergency health questions, the tweet said.

