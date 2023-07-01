Toronto police charge 2 after woman, daughter attacked by dogs

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid criminal negligence charges after a woman and her daughter were attacked by two escaped guard dogs in Toronto.

On Wednesday morning, police said a woman and her daughter were walking near Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said the pair were attacked by two guard dogs that had escaped from a local business. Both the woman and her daughter were taken to hospital.

Toronto police said that they charged a 39-year-old and a 51-year-old from Toronto the next day. Both face a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.