Crime

Toronto police charge 2 after woman, daughter attacked by dogs

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 5:04 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo.
Police have laid criminal negligence charges after a woman and her daughter were attacked by two escaped guard dogs in Toronto.

On Wednesday morning, police said a woman and her daughter were walking near Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said the pair were attacked by two guard dogs that had escaped from a local business. Both the woman and her daughter were taken to hospital.

Toronto police said that they charged a 39-year-old and a 51-year-old from Toronto the next day. Both face a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

