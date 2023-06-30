Child dies following Calgary collision between ATV, pickup truck

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A young child involved in a serious collision between an ATV and a pickup truck has succumbed to her injuries.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on June 17, RCMP responded to the collision near Linden, Alta., on Range Road 252 south of Township Road 310.

Emergency responders said the two occupants of the all-terrain vehicle were girls aged three and 10.

STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the girls to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, Airdrie RCMP said the three-year-old died in hospital on June 20. Police also said the 10-year-old was released from hospital.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts remain with the family, and the community that are affected by this tragic incident,” Airdrie RCMP said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement