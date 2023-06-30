Menu

Canada

Child dies following Calgary collision between ATV, pickup truck

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 8:15 pm
File photo of an all-terrain vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an all-terrain vehicle. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A young child involved in a serious collision between an ATV and a pickup truck has succumbed to her injuries.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on June 17, RCMP responded to the collision near Linden, Alta., on Range Road 252 south of Township Road 310.

Emergency responders said the two occupants of the all-terrain vehicle were girls aged three and 10.

STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the girls to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, Airdrie RCMP said the three-year-old died in hospital on June 20. Police also said the 10-year-old was released from hospital.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts remain with the family, and the community that are affected by this tragic incident,” Airdrie RCMP said in a statement.

