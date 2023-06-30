Regina police aerial support unit tracks down 2 after armed robberies, truck lit on fire

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a teen are facing several charges after two armed robberies on Thursday night.

The suspects were tracked down by the Regina police aerial support unit.

Police were called to the intersection of North McIntosh Street and Donnelly Crescent around 8:30 p.m. after a report of a weapons offence involving a firearm, according to a release from the police.

Police say two suspects in a car approached the victim while he was riding his motorbike.

They then hit the motorbike with their car, and the motorbike stalled. The suspect driver pointed a gun at the victim, while the passenger grabbed the bike.

Police say the passenger failed to get the motorbike to drive, then got back into the vehicle and drove away. The suspects threatened the victim, then drove away again.

Shortly after police received word about the incident, another call came in saying a truck was set on fire north of Regina.

Police said a man was driving his truck when a car, which matched the description provided in the previous offence, made him stop his truck.

The driver of the suspect vehicle pointed a gun at the victim, demanded his things and threatened to kill him.

The suspects took the belongings and threw an ignited object into the truck sunroof, then drove away. The victim was not physically injured in this incident.

After police and the aerial support unit found the vehicle, RCMP deployed a tire deflation device on the suspect vehicle, and the two suspects were taken into custody.

A 26-year-old man from Fort Qu’Appelle is charged with two counts of robbery using a firearm, three counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, failure to comply with conditions of a release order, dangerous driving and arson.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with two counts of robbery using a firearm, failure to comply with conditions of a release order, two counts of uttering threats and arson.

The two accused made their first appearance in court on the charges Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.