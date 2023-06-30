2 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in Fredericton shooting death

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a New Brunswick man in December 2021.
The Fredericton Police Force said Friday that Joshua John McIsaac, 33, and Travis James Snowsell, 26, appeared in provincial court earlier in the day.
Corey Christopher Markey, 41, was found shot outside a home on Paul Street on Dec. 21, 2021.
He died later in hospital from his injuries.
“McIsaac and Snowsell are currently incarcerated on other matters and will reappear in court on July 26, 2023 for the second-degree murder charges,” Fredericton police said.
