Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Long waits, full vessels make for long weekend headaches on BC Ferries

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 5:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Long weekend with long BC Ferries waits'
Long weekend with long BC Ferries waits
The start of the Canada Day long weekend has been a dismal one for many BC Ferries travellers. There is currently a five to six sailing wait, plus as of midday Friday the online reservation system is experiencing delays. Global BC’s Keith Baldrey explains what is causing the bleak situation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travellers relying on B.C.’s ferry system faced another difficult day Friday with massive lineups and crowded terminals headed into the Canada Day long weekend.

And passengers headed to Vancouver Island who do not have a reservation may already be out of luck.

People who arrived to terminals early hoping to head between the mainland and Vancouver Island were met with waits of up to six sailings.

Click to play video: 'More BC Ferries uncertainty heading into long weekend'
More BC Ferries uncertainty heading into long weekend

Story continues below advertisement

By 1 p.m., BC Ferries warned that virtually all non-reservation drive-on spaces for travel from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay (Victoria) had been filled for the day.

Standby travel from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay (Nanaimo) was also completely filled until 8:30 p.m., the ferry company said.

Passengers headed from Victoria and Nanaimo to the mainland appeared to be facing better prospects with busy traffic but some space still available on afternoon and evening sailings.

All major routes were experiencing heavy demand.

Making matters worse, the B.C. Ferries website was intermittently down, leaving would-be travellers reliant on social media updates to plan their trip. Regular updates can be found on the BC Ferries Twitter page.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While the ferry company has traditionally been strained on long weekends, even more so in recent years due to a labour shortage, the root of the Canada Day weekend troubles is the loss of one of BC Ferries’ key vessels.

BC Ferries was forced to shuffle more than 6,600 reservations across the weekend after the company had to scratch the Coastal Celebration from its roster.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries ship refit will cause long weekend delays'
BC Ferries ship refit will cause long weekend delays

The vessel’s removal from service was due to an “unplanned” and “extended refit” involving repairs to its propulsion system taking longer than expected, the company said.

With the loss of the vessel — and its vehicle carrying capacity — BC Ferries has been urging people to walk on to its vessels if possible.

However, it has also begun to run out of parking lot space for walk-ons, prompting the company to encourage people to “consider taxi service” to its terminals.

Advertisement
More on BC
Vancouver IslandLower MainlandBC FerriesferryFerriesferry cancellationsFerry Delaysferry travelbc ferries waitsBC Ferries websitebc ferries spaceferry headacheshow to bc ferries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content