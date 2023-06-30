Police standoff results in assault charges for Guelph man

Send this page to someone via email

An argument between two roommates Friday led to a nearly two-hour standoff with police in Guelph and charges against a 29-year-old man.

Guelph Police Service were called to a residence in the city’s east end around 9:15 a.m. after a fight broke out between the roommates. One roommate threw a chair at the other and later threatened the person with a kitchen knife. The person, who sustained minor injuries, fled the apartment and called for help.

Investigators say the man barricaded himself in a bedroom when police arrived and stayed there until he surrendered. He was arrested without injury,

The man faces charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats. He was held for a bail hearing.