Canada

Police to patrol Okanagan Lake during Canada Day weekend, urge water safety

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 3:50 pm
File photo of a West Kelowna RCMP boat on Okanagan Lake. View image in full screen
File photo of a West Kelowna RCMP boat on Okanagan Lake. Tami Quan / RCMP
Be safe when venturing out onto the water this Canada Day long weekend.

That’s the RCMP’s top message as communities gear up to celebrate the nation’s 156th birthday.

“The RCMP’s vision is to eliminate senseless and preventable deaths on our waterways,” police said on Friday.

“The majority of accidents are caused by the boat operator and not by mechanical, equipment failure or environmental causes.

“Human carelessness and failure to keep a proper lookout are the two primary causes of boating accidents.”

Police say people also shouldn’t push their limits when playing in water, stating that many drownings are a result of fatigue and being too far from shore.

“Boaters, tubers and swimmers alike should always wear life jackets or personal floatation devices when on the water,” the RCMP said, adding that tubers should also wear helmets.

“This can save lives.”

Each boat should be equipped with enough approved lifejackets for everyone on board, as lifejackets are the best defence for surviving cold-water shock and hypothermia.

Boats should also be equipped with proper safety equipment, such as sound signals, bailers, oars/paddles/anchor, flares and fire extinguishers, along with being properly registered and licensed.

“Please don’t race your boats on the lake. Speed is a major contributor to incidents on the roadways and on the water,” said West Kelowna RCMP Insp. Rob Pikola.

Police added that whether on the road or on the lake, drinking and driving—which includes cannabis use—is illegal and is punishable under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“It is well known that using these and taking to the water can lead to dangerous situations,” police said.

“Operators are responsible for the safety of their guests and should consider other users of the waterway.”

In Kelowna and West Kelowna, boaters are also asked to stay away from the fireworks barge, which will be located in the middle of the lake in front of Waterfront Park.

RCMP also said that officers will be on Okanagan Lake throughout the long weekend.

