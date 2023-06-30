MMF citizenship cards officially recognized for liquor, cannabis and gaming in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) citizenship cards have been granted official recognition as primary ID for liquor, cannabis and gaming activities in Manitoba.

Earlier this year the government of Manitoba committed to making this change, which has now been verified by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA).

“By working together on a government-to-government basis we can modernize identification processes. MMF Citizenship cards are verified and printed with significant security features,” said MMF president David Chartrand.

“The cards will be effective starting on Canada Day. The province and the LGCA are correcting the long-standing wrong of rejecting MMF issued Citizenship cards by recognizing them as legitimate identification.

“This is another step forward in our rights journey as the Red River Métis – the Founders of Manitoba. I thank our Citizens for standing up to ensure that discrimination towards Métis rights and governance will not be tolerated.”

More information on how people can apply for MMF citizenship can be found online.