Close to $30,000 in drugs seized during Guelph traffic stop

A traffic stop in Guelph turned up illicit drugs worth almost $30,000 on Thursday, according to local police.

Members of the Guelph Police Service Break Enter Auto Theft unit were conducting surveillance on June 29, tracking down a man who was under house arrest and was prohibited from driving a motor vehicle.

Investigators say the man was seen getting into a car and driving around the city, stopping at a number of locations along the way.

Police say they made a traffic stop and encountered the man along with a woman who was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The pair were arrested and an ensuing search turned up a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA worth $29,500.

A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Guelph, were held for bail hearings.

