Georgian College student identified as pedestrian killed on Highway 400

A student from Georgian College in Barrie, Ont., has been identified as the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 400 late Tuesday.

The college issued an online statement saying the student was 20-year-old Maharab Hasan.

The school said Maharab was looking forward to starting his studies in the Game – Design and Simulation program in September.

“Our college community offers our deepest condolences to Maharab’s family, including his brother who is a Georgian alumnus,” the school said in a statement.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says Aurora OPP was contacted about the crash just after 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two vehicles were travelling in a southbound lane on Highway 400 near Dunlop Street West when the person was struck.

The two vehicles involved remained at the scene and waited for police to arrive, Schmidt says.

Police identified the victim as an international student originally from Bangladesh.

Few details are known about why the man was on the highway, but police ask anyone who may have seen the victim before the crash to contact them.

In memory of Maharab, the Georgian flag will be lowered to half-mast at the Barrie campus.