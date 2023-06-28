Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dies after being hit on Highway 400

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 9:56 am
A set of police lights View image in full screen
The victim in the Highway 400 incident was a 20-year-old international student from Bangladesh living in Barrie. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 400 in Barrie late Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says Aurora OPP was contacted about the crash just after 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two vehicles were travelling in a southbound lane on Highway 400 near Dunlop Street West when the person was struck.

The two vehicles involved remained at the scene and waited for police to arrive, Schmidt says.

The victim has been identified as a 20-year-old international student from Bangladesh living in Barrie.

Few details are known about why the man was on the highway, but police ask anyone who may have seen the victim before the crash to contact them.

Highway 400 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

