Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious crash sends driver to hospital: Barrie police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 10:38 am
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 3:20 p.m., officers from the Barrie Police Service Traffic Unit responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision at the rear of 342 Bayfield Street. View image in full screen
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 3:20 p.m., officers from the Barrie Police Service Traffic Unit responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision at the rear of 342 Bayfield Street. Supplied by Barrie Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crash which lead to the front end of a car being crushed after it hit a tree has led to one person being hospitalized in Barrie.

On Thursday at 3:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision at the rear of 342 Bayfield St.

Police located the vehicle, which had just struck and damaged a large section of wooden fencing before it hit a large pine tree.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services were at the scene and assisted with removing the 37-year-old female driver, who was taken to a local hospital by the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a male passenger who was in the car at the collision was uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

Trending Now

Following an investigation, police say that the involved motor vehicle had just left a nearby fast-food restaurant and for reasons unknown at this time, as it crossed Glenwood Drive, accelerated, struck the fence, then came to rest after striking the tree.

This investigation remains ongoing and at present, no charges have been laid.

More on Canada
CrashCollisionCar crashBarrieBarrie PoliceCity Of BarrieBarrie OntarioBayfield StreetGlenwood Dr.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content