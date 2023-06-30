Serious crash sends driver to hospital: Barrie police say

Send this page to someone via email

A crash which lead to the front end of a car being crushed after it hit a tree has led to one person being hospitalized in Barrie.

On Thursday at 3:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision at the rear of 342 Bayfield St.

Police located the vehicle, which had just struck and damaged a large section of wooden fencing before it hit a large pine tree.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services were at the scene and assisted with removing the 37-year-old female driver, who was taken to a local hospital by the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Media Release: Crash sends driver to hospital – https://t.co/pW2v0VAZMs On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 3:20 p.m., officers from the Barrie Police Service Traffic Unit responded… pic.twitter.com/BRF31QBYoL — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 30, 2023

Police say a male passenger who was in the car at the collision was uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

Following an investigation, police say that the involved motor vehicle had just left a nearby fast-food restaurant and for reasons unknown at this time, as it crossed Glenwood Drive, accelerated, struck the fence, then came to rest after striking the tree.

This investigation remains ongoing and at present, no charges have been laid.