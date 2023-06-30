Saskatoon Baseball Club looking for a name to knock it out of the park

Send this page to someone via email

Ten names are on the table for Saskatoon’s new Western Canadian Baseball League team.

More than 2,000 public submissions were whittled down for voting, with some saying online they were disappointed to see their choices like Saskatoon Speed Goats or Saskatoon Sun Dogs not make the cut.

The top ten names don’t lack creativity though, with voting open for the following names:

Saskatoon Berries

Saskatoon Blues

Saskatoon Bridge Pigeons

Saskatoon Cobra Chickens

Saskatoon Pelicans

Saskatoon Prairie Dogs

Saskatoon River Pirates

Saskatoon Sluggers

Saskatoon Smores

Saskatoon Sturgeons

SASKATOON!!! VOTING IS NOW OPEN! 🔥

Use the link https://t.co/9y8APdqPtb to vote for which of the top 10 names that you would like to see rep our team! Once you vote, you will be entered to win prize packs that include home opener tickets, and merch! Get voting Saskatoon! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XsNYUpINJI — Saskatoon Baseball Club (@stoonbaseball) June 28, 2023

Voting continues until July 11, which residents can do at the Saskatoon Baseball Club’s online poll.

The most recent poll results from Thursday show a tight race, with Berries and River Pirates tied for first.

Prairie Dogs is sitting in third, followed by Pelicans.

Cobra Chickens and Bridge Pigeons are fighting for fifth, followed by Blues, Sturgeons, Sluggers and Smores.