Saskatoon Baseball Club looking for a name to knock it out of the park

Ten names are on the table for Saskatoon’s new Western Canadian Baseball League team.
More than 2,000 public submissions were whittled down for voting, with some saying online they were disappointed to see their choices like Saskatoon Speed Goats or Saskatoon Sun Dogs not make the cut.
The top ten names don’t lack creativity though, with voting open for the following names:
- Saskatoon Berries
- Saskatoon Blues
- Saskatoon Bridge Pigeons
- Saskatoon Cobra Chickens
- Saskatoon Pelicans
- Saskatoon Prairie Dogs
- Saskatoon River Pirates
- Saskatoon Sluggers
- Saskatoon Smores
- Saskatoon Sturgeons
Voting continues until July 11, which residents can do at the Saskatoon Baseball Club’s online poll.
The most recent poll results from Thursday show a tight race, with Berries and River Pirates tied for first.
Prairie Dogs is sitting in third, followed by Pelicans.
Cobra Chickens and Bridge Pigeons are fighting for fifth, followed by Blues, Sturgeons, Sluggers and Smores.
