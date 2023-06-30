Two killed in head-on crash with semi, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were killed when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed head-on with a semi on Manitoba’s Highway 10, police say.

Souris RCMP said they were called to the scene, a few kilometers north of Highway 1 in the Rural Municipality of Elton, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the truck, which was headed south, veered into the northbound lane and crashed into the semi, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The two men, 38 and 62, were pronounced dead at the scene, and the semi driver, a 39-year-old from Rivers, Man., was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.