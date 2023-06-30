Menu

Traffic

Two killed in head-on crash with semi, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 12:14 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard
Two men were killed when the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed head-on with a semi on Manitoba’s Highway 10, police say.

Souris RCMP said they were called to the scene, a few kilometers north of Highway 1 in the Rural Municipality of Elton, Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the truck, which was headed south, veered into the northbound lane and crashed into the semi, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The two men, 38 and 62, were pronounced dead at the scene, and the semi driver, a 39-year-old from Rivers, Man., was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

RCMPFatal CrashFatal CollisionManitoba RCMPHighway crashManitoba crashTruck CrashSemi CrashHighway 10Fiery CrashSouris RCMPRM of Elton
