Man in 20s dead after 2-alarm Brampton house fire

A man in his 20s is dead after a two-alarm house fire in Brampton Friday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the area of Airport Road and Treeline Boulevard, south of Countryside Drive, at around 10 a.m.

Peel Paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a Brampton firefighter was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure with reports of smoke inhalation.

Paramedics said there weren’t any other patients.

There is no word on what may have led to the fire.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

We are presently operating on scene of a 2 alarm residential fire in the area of Treeline Blvd and Airport Rd. Please avoid the area. @BPFFA1068 ^MW pic.twitter.com/rdVRhqI79G — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) June 30, 2023

