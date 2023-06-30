Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri appointed to Order of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2023 10:55 am
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri speaks at the presentation of the Humanity Art Installation at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa, on Friday, July 8, 2022. Ujiri and Cree artist Kent Monkman are among the dozens of people newly named to Canada's highest civilian honour. View image in full screen
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri speaks at the presentation of the Humanity Art Installation at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa, on Friday, July 8, 2022. Ujiri and Cree artist Kent Monkman are among the dozens of people newly named to Canada's highest civilian honour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and Cree artist Kent Monkman are among the dozens of people newly named to Canada’s highest civilian honour.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced 85 appointments to the Order of Canada on Friday, including three companions, 22 officers and 60 members.

Ujiri was named an officer to the Order of Canada for his “contributions on and off the basketball court,” as both president of an NBA team and as a humanitarian.

Monkman was also given the honour, for his role as “one of Canada’s most dynamic contemporary artists.”

New members of the order — who are honoured for distinguished service to a particular community or field — also include musician Andy Kim, best known for writing “Sugar, Sugar” in the 1960s, and political philosopher Will Kymlicka.

Story continues below advertisement

The Order of Canada was created in 1967 and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. More than 7,800 people have been invested.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

