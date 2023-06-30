Hydro One reaches tentative agreement with Power Workers’ Union

Hydro One Inc. says it has reached tentative agreements covering two contracts with the Power Workers’ Union, which represents the company’s front-line workers.
Details of the proposed settlements were not immediately available.
The power utility says the main agreement covers front-line staff, while the customer service operations collective agreement includes staff in customer facing roles.
Union members will vote on the tentative agreements by the end of July.
Trending Now
Once ratified, the new contracts will run until Sept. 30, 2025.
Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.
More on Toronto
- Thieves break into Vaughan business, steal $50,000 worth of refunds from PIN pad
- Southern Ontario wakes up to poor air quality on Friday with more wildfire smoke
- Suspect wanted after allegedly exposing ‘his genitalia’ to a child at a Toronto supermarket
- Ontario adds 300 new spaces in paramedic college programs
Comments