Thieves break into Vaughan business, steal $50,000 worth of refunds from PIN pad

York Regional Police say they have busted a criminal ring where thieves allegedly stole PIN terminals from small businesses and issued themselves thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent refunds.

Police said between the fall of 2022 and spring of this year, investigators were made aware of an increasing series of break-ins at small businesses within Vaughan.

Investigators allege the suspects would stake out a business during the day to confirm they had point-of-sale PIN pads then return at night to break in and steal it.

Once in possession of the card terminal, the suspects would then allegedly issue themselves refunds using the PIN pad access codes that were visible on them “making a substantial profit,” police said.

Police said on one pin pad alone, the suspects were able to get $50,000 worth of fraudulent refunds.

In May, officers conducted five search warrants in Toronto — one location included was a clubhouse used by the suspects. Officers said they seized nine gaming machines, an ATM machine and numerous PIN pad devices.

Nineteen people were charged in connection with the fraud investigation and 89 charges were laid.

Charges include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization, break-and-enter and theft over $5,000.

Police said two suspects are outstanding. They are looking for 39-year-old Che Anthony and 31-year-old Johnathan Rayos.