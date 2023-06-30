Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves break into Vaughan business, steal $50,000 worth of refunds from PIN pad

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 9:46 am
Nineteen people have been charged in connection with a PIN pad terminal theft ring. View image in full screen
Nineteen people have been charged in connection with a PIN pad terminal theft ring. York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say they have busted a criminal ring where thieves allegedly stole PIN terminals from small businesses and issued themselves thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent refunds.

Police said between the fall of 2022 and spring of this year, investigators were made aware of an increasing series of break-ins at small businesses within Vaughan.

Investigators allege the suspects would stake out a business during the day to confirm they had point-of-sale PIN pads then return at night to break in and steal it.

Once in possession of the card terminal, the suspects would then allegedly issue themselves refunds using the PIN pad access codes that were visible on them “making a substantial profit,” police said.

Police said on one pin pad alone, the suspects were able to get $50,000 worth of fraudulent refunds.

Story continues below advertisement

In May, officers conducted five search warrants in Toronto — one location included was a clubhouse used by the suspects. Officers said they seized nine gaming machines, an ATM machine and numerous PIN pad devices.

Trending Now

Nineteen people were charged in connection with the fraud investigation and 89 charges were laid.

Charges include conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization, break-and-enter and theft over $5,000.

Police said two suspects are outstanding. They are looking for 39-year-old Che Anthony and 31-year-old Johnathan Rayos.

More on Crime
CrimeYork Regional PoliceVaughanSmall BusinessPINPin Pad TheftPin PadPIN fraudpin pad fraudVaughan business
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content