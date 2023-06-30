Menu

Crime

OPP make pair of impaired driving arrests in Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 9:40 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested the driver of this vehicle for impaired driving early on June 30, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested the driver of this vehicle for impaired driving early on June 30, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Police made a pair of impaired driving arrests in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.

In the first incident around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a car and an SUV on North Street in the village of Fenelon Falls north of Lindsay.

The driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old man from Fenelon Falls, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and refusing to comply with a demand.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

Novice driver arrested

Around 2:05 a.m. Friday, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Highway 35 after finding a vehicle with a front flat tire. The vehicle was carrying four young passengers.

Police determined the driver was impaired.

An 18-year-old man from Lindsay was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and young driver BAC over zero (a provincial Highway Traffic Act infraction).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

