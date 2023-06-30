OPP make pair of impaired driving arrests in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Police made a pair of impaired driving arrests in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.

In the first incident around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a car and an SUV on North Street in the village of Fenelon Falls north of Lindsay.

The driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old man from Fenelon Falls, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and refusing to comply with a demand.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

Novice driver arrested

Around 2:05 a.m. Friday, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Highway 35 after finding a vehicle with a front flat tire. The vehicle was carrying four young passengers.

Police determined the driver was impaired.

#CKLOPP removed two impaired drivers off the highway tonight. One was involved in a collision, and the second had a flat right front tire that could have easily caused a collision. #drivesafe ^jk pic.twitter.com/W2OhxM53m0 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 30, 2023

An 18-year-old man from Lindsay was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and young driver BAC over zero (a provincial Highway Traffic Act infraction).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.