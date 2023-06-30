OPP make pair of impaired driving arrests in Kawartha Lakes

Police made a pair of impaired driving arrests in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.
In the first incident around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a car and an SUV on North Street in the village of Fenelon Falls north of Lindsay.
The driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old man from Fenelon Falls, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and refusing to comply with a demand.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.
Novice driver arrested
Around 2:05 a.m. Friday, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Highway 35 after finding a vehicle with a front flat tire. The vehicle was carrying four young passengers.
Police determined the driver was impaired.
An 18-year-old man from Lindsay was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and young driver BAC over zero (a provincial Highway Traffic Act infraction).
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.
- ‘Scared for my life’: Inside the terror of the University of Waterloo stabbings
- Video shows man walking with young family targeted by ‘reckless’ shooters in Edmonton
- University of Waterloo stabbings were ‘hate-motivated,’ police say
- Jan. 6 fugitive armed with weapons arrested near Obama’s Washington home
Comments