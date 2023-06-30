Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after sexual assault at Value Village store: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 9:18 am
Halifax Regional Police have released photos of a suspect who they allege sexually assaulted a girl at a Value Village store.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday at around 4:15 p.m. at the Value Village on Chain Lake Drive.

“While inside the store, a man sexually assaulted a female youth who was not known to him. He then fled the store,” police wrote in a release Friday.



The suspect is described as being in his early 30s, with a “skinny build,” and had short facial hair. He was wearing black skinny jeans and a black and grey plaid shirt.

Trending Now

He was also carrying a black duffle bag at the time.

“We are not releasing further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being,” police noted.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

Halifax Regional Police
