Suspect sought after sexual assault at Value Village store: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police have released photos of a suspect who they allege sexually assaulted a girl at a Value Village store.
Police said the incident happened Wednesday at around 4:15 p.m. at the Value Village on Chain Lake Drive.
“While inside the store, a man sexually assaulted a female youth who was not known to him. He then fled the store,” police wrote in a release Friday.
The suspect is described as being in his early 30s, with a “skinny build,” and had short facial hair. He was wearing black skinny jeans and a black and grey plaid shirt.
He was also carrying a black duffle bag at the time.
“We are not releasing further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being,” police noted.
Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.
