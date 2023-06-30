Suspect sought after sexual assault at Value Village store: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have released photos of a suspect who they allege sexually assaulted a girl at a Value Village store.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday at around 4:15 p.m. at the Value Village on Chain Lake Drive.

“While inside the store, a man sexually assaulted a female youth who was not known to him. He then fled the store,” police wrote in a release Friday.

@HfxRegPolice is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on June 28 at Value Village on Chain Lake Drive and is releasing photos of the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the incident is asked to contact police. https://t.co/mkpGES2yf2 pic.twitter.com/BMmkP9F33N — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) June 30, 2023

The suspect is described as being in his early 30s, with a “skinny build,” and had short facial hair. He was wearing black skinny jeans and a black and grey plaid shirt.

He was also carrying a black duffle bag at the time.

“We are not releasing further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being,” police noted.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.