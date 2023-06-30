Suspect wanted after allegedly exposing ‘his genitalia’ to a child at a Toronto supermarket

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect wanted for an indecent exposure act at a grocery store earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 6:50 p.m. near Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue, just south of Finch Avenue.

A child was at a supermarket with family when the suspect followed the child from aisle to aisle, police allege.

Investigators said the child decided to sit in one of the aisles when the suspect approached and “exposed his genitalia to the victim.”

The man then left the grocery store.

Police have released a security camera image of the suspect to try to identify him.

The man is described as wearing a black baseball cap, black/dark blue zip-up sweater with a white line across the back of the neck, black pants, and black shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.