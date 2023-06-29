Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after 2 robberies reported at Toronto barbershop: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 6:19 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a barbershop in Toronto was robbed twice.

Toronto police said on June 21 officers received a report of a robbery in the area of Broadview and Browning avenues.

Police said a man entered a barbershop and approached the 82-year-old victim.

Officers allege the man kicked the victim in the chest, knocking him to the ground and causing extensive bruising to his face, arms and legs.

Police said the man produced a large wooden stake, threatened the victim and demanded cash.

Officer said the suspect then took cash from the register and fled on a bicycle.

According to police, the victim told investigators the same man had entered his store on May 20.

Police said in that incident the man entered the barbershop and approached the victim.

“He produced a knife and held it to the victim’s throat while demanding cash,” police said in a news release. “He removed a quantity of cash from the register and then fled the store.”

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
Police are now seeking to identify the suspect described as between 35 and 40-years-old, standing five-feet-eight-inches tall.

Officers said he weighs around 170 pounds and was riding a dark-coloured bicycle.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “Do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

