Police seek help identifying man who died after being found in East Vancouver

Police want your help to identify a man who died after being found in medical distress near an East Vancouver community centre this spring.
Vancouver police said the man was found unresponsive on the grounds of the Britannia Community Centre near Commercial Drive and Napier Street around 8:45 p.m. on March 24.
He was taken to hospital, but did not survive. Police don’t believe his death was criminal in nature.
Police said the man had no identification, and that investigators have not been able to figure out who he was.
On Thursday, police released a composite sketch of the man in the hopes someone can identify him.
Police said he appeared to be Caucasian and was likely in his 30s. He was five-feet-11-inches tall and about 155 pounds when he died. He had a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2530.
