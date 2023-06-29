Menu

Health

Saskatoon extreme heat emergency response plan activated ahead of long weekend

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 5:08 pm
Saskatoon residents enjoying the spray pads during the heat. View image in full screen
Saskatoon residents enjoying the spray pads during the heat. File / Global News
Hot weather expected for the weekend in Saskatoon is resulting in a coordinated effort to support residents at risk due to extreme heat.

The city’s Emergency Management Organization is activating the Saskatoon Extreme Heat Emergency Response Plan from Friday until Monday, which will provide residents with access to cooling locations, outreach services, wellness checks and water distribution.

See the plan in detail in this document: 2023 Saskatoon Extreme Heat Emergency Response Plan; and view the cool down locations in this document: Cool Down Locations_11x17_2023.06.29

Cooling stations and partners available in Saskatoon amid extreme heat warnings over the Canada Day long weekend. View image in full screen
Cooling stations and partners available in Saskatoon amid extreme heat warnings over the Canada Day long weekend. City of Saskatoon handout

“Extreme heat can cause serious negative health impacts ranging from dehydration and heat exhaustion to heat stroke and potentially death. Extreme heat can be especially dangerous for individuals who live in a residence without air conditioning or a way to cool the home, are older adults, and who also have pre-existing health conditions,” read a city release.

Residents are being asked to check in on family, neighbours and friends while the heat persists, and to alert emergency services if they see someone in distress.

The city said spray pad hours of operation have been extended from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Monday.

Staying healthy during extreme heat: Healthy Living
