Body found in burnt-out vehicle north of Edmonton deemed homicide victim

The remains that were found in a burnt-out vehicle north of Edmonton earlier this week have been deemed to be those of a homicide victim, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

On June 26 at around 11:20 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called to a vehicle fire at Range Road 230 and Township Road 554 in Sturgeon County.

Once the fire was put out, officers discovered human remains, said RCMP.

Police said the remains underwent an autopsy Wednesday and the death is now being investigated by the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit.

“At this time, it is believed that this was a targeted incident and RCMP do not believe there is any risk to the public,” police said in a news release.

Police ask those with information on the death to contact RCMP by calling the local detachment or submitting anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

– with files from Karen Bartko, Global News