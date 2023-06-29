Halifax taxi driver voices concerns over carbon tax impact: ‘We feel it immediately’

Send this page to someone via email

The implementation of the federal carbon tax on Saturday will impact gas, heating and grocery bills — meaning budget crunching for many.

For Halifax-area taxi driver Dave Buffett, he says the carbon pricing will negatively impact his means of making a living.

“I have less money to pay my bills,” said Buffett. “I have to choose my groceries more carefully, so really it’s a direct impact.”

The HRM Taxi Association president explained that taxi drivers in the region are all self-employed and cover their own expenses — and that adds up.

“Depending on how much you drive, it’s going to cost a minimum of $100 to $150 a month per driver,” Buffett said. “And that affects our disposable income.”

Buffett says when gas prices fluctuate, it’s reflected in his bottom dollar.

“We feel it immediately. So, I mean, obviously groceries will go up, everything will go up because of this,” said Buffett. “But we’ll have less money when we go into the grocery store to pay for the higher price of groceries. Because again, you know, another $1,2oo to $1,500 a year is going to be a heck of an impact.”

Bridget Bowers, a self-employed HRM resident with two vehicles, agrees — she says the tax is gouging.

“I do have an older home and I do have an oil furnace and can’t do a heat pump in my house due to the way it’s laid out,” Bowers said.

She needs her truck for her commute to work every day.

“So, the rich get richer and us poor people have to just keep on working to keep our vehicles working and our houses heated.”

Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman is also speaking against the carbon tax Thursday, while addressing the media.

“I don’t believe this is going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but I know it’s going to reduce family budgets,” said Halman. “And that doesn’t sit right with me.”

One purpose of the carbon tax is to encourage Canadians to consider more renewable options.

For Buffett, he says electric vehicles are too new, costly and in low supply to be his answer.

“With the amount we drive, the battery would only last maybe five years and then you’re into a huge expense for a new battery,” argues Buffett.

“It’s just not an option at all. It’s not a question of whether we want to or not, we just simply cannot do it.”