Man, 23, charged after attempted robbery at Toronto subway station: police

A 23-year-old man has been charged after an attempted armed robbery was reported at a Toronto subway station, police say.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers received a report of a person with a gun at Christie Subway Station.

Officers said a man approached a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employee at a toll booth and demanded cash.

Police said the man produced a handgun and pointed it at the employee, but was unable to get any cash and fled the station.

According to police, the suspect was located nearby and was taken into custody.

Police said that during the arrest, a replica firearm was seized.

A 23-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm and failing to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.