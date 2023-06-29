Summer programming beginning soon for Saskatchewan kids

Send this page to someone via email

Summer kids’ programs are ramping up around Saskatchewan as the heat settles in for good. For families in Regina and Saskatoon, there are plenty of daily activities around each city to take little ones to, and even something for older kids.

Whitney Blaisdell, executive director of Project Play YQR said some working parents struggle with child care during the summer months so having options around the city is a necessity.

“In terms of what parents can do, understanding that there is no perfect way to do summer and there is no great way to do this,” Blaisdell said. “It is a challenge for so many people and it’s normal to feel stressed out, for productivity to go down, to be clamoring for child care and camps.”

Regina

The City of Regina is offering a free summer children’s program for kids ages five to 12 from July 1o to August 18.

Six locations will operate 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Seven locations will run from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents can register on the City of Regina’s website and find locations and operating hours. Registration is already open.

Evening youth programming is available on a variety of different weekdays at 12 locations across the city and can also be found on the city’s website.

Crystal Barlas, director of Bricks for Kidz in Regina said registration is open all summer for weekly Lego camps.

“We do two different themes through the week,” Barlas said. “For example, we could do Super Mario and classic arcade games in the morning and then superheroes in the afternoon.”

The camp is predominately for kids ages six through 11 but they have a preschool program as well for three- to five-year-olds.

Parents can browse programs and enroll their kids in weekly programs on the Bricks 4 Kidz website.

Saskatoon

Forty-five summer play programs are set to open up in Saskatoon on July 4 to entertain kids until Aug. 23. Kids can visit 30 paddling pools in the city and 15 spray pads with activities throughout the day.

Play programs operate Mondays to Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Weekend programs operate at select locations on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Saturday, July 8, through until Sunday, Aug. 20.

Residents should check the schedule at the City of Saskatoon’s website for hours on statutory holidays and paddling pool delays.

Play programs are for kids aged two to 12. Any child under six years old needs to have proper supervision (any responsible person over the age of 14).

Summer youth centres also open on July 4 for kids ages 14 to 16.

Hours of operation are Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Residents can find locations near them on the City of Saskatoon’s webite.

A travelling sports van will be at the following locations throughout the summer at the following locations between July 4 and August 18:

Kelsey Woodlawn (Dr. J Valens Park)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

River Landing

Monday from 3:00 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.

Confederation Park (Charlottetown Park, 3130 Laurier Drive)

Monday from 3:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m.

Briarwood (Briarwood Park, 602 Briarwood Road)

Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Forest Grove (Les Kerr Park, 501 115 th Street)

Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Riversdale (Optimist Park – 413 Avenue J South)

Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saskatoon skateboarders can learn from leaders between July 4 and August 18 at the following skate parks:

Charlottetown Park (behind Cosmo Civic Centre)

Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lions Skate Park (Victoria Park – beside Riversdale Pool)

Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park (adjacent to Centennial High School)

Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Umea Park (behind Lawson Civic Centre off Pinehouse Drive)

Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

W.W. Ashley Park (beside Lathey Pool)

Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.