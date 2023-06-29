Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police seek help in identifying east end robbery suspect

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted June 29, 2023 1:16 pm
London police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a grocery store robbery that occurred on June 19, 2023.
London police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a grocery store robbery that occurred on June 19, 2023. London Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in London, Ont., are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery at a grocery store earlier this month.

London police say a man entered a grocery store in the 1200-block of Oxford Street East at around 9 a.m. on June 19.

Police say after grabbing several items, the suspect attempted to leave the store without paying. A staff member who confronted the suspect was assaulted before the man fled the scene.

Police say the employee suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as fair-skinned, approximately five feet seven inches, with a thin build and full beard.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Robbery suspect steals car, makes a run for the Canadian border'
Robbery suspect steals car, makes a run for the Canadian border
LondonAssaultRobberyTheftLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLondon Police ServicelpsShopliftingLondon robberyEmployee Assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content