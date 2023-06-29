London police seek help in identifying east end robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery at a grocery store earlier this month.

London police say a man entered a grocery store in the 1200-block of Oxford Street East at around 9 a.m. on June 19.

Police say after grabbing several items, the suspect attempted to leave the store without paying. A staff member who confronted the suspect was assaulted before the man fled the scene.

Police say the employee suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as fair-skinned, approximately five feet seven inches, with a thin build and full beard.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.