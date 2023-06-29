Menu

Headline link
Education

Son of late trustee among 2 new appointees to Waterloo public school board

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 1:50 pm
Side-by-side pictures of Samantha Estoesta and Joe Meissner. View image in full screen
Left to right: Newly appointed trustees Samantha Estoesta and Joe Meissner. via Waterloo Region District School Board
The Waterloo Region District School Board has appointed Joe Meissner and Samantha Estoesta as its latest trustees.

Meissner and Estoesta will fill the vacant Woolwich-Wellesley and Waterloo-Wilmot positions. The Woolwich-Wellesley position was previously held by Meissner’s father, the beloved Fred Meissner, who died this past May.

Estoesta steps into the Waterloo-Wilmot trustee role which became vacant when Marie Snyder submitted her resignation in May due to health reasons.

In a statement, the board said Meissner and Estoesta were “carefully selected” following a “diligent application process.”

“Both Trustee Estoesta and Trustee Meissner demonstrated their commitment to serving their communities and the education system,” the board says.

Trending Now

“Trustee Estoesta and Trustee Meissner are excited to assume their roles as advocates for a strong public education system for students, families, education workers and the community. Their expertise and passion will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of our school board.”

In total, 19 applicants were selected to present to the trustees. The swearing-in ceremony for Estoesta and Meissner occurred immediately after the vote.

— with a file from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen.

