Sports

Flames pick Samuel Honzek 16th overall at NHL draft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 11:29 am
The Calgary Flames selected Samuel Honzek with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday.

Honzek, a six-foot-three, 195-pound forward, had 56 points (23, 33) in 43 games with the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants last season.

The 18-year-old Slovakian has twice represented his country at the world junior hockey championship.

One year removed from finishing first in the Pacific Division, the Flames missed the playoffs by two points last season with a 38-27-17 record.

The Flames promoted Craig Conroy to general manager after Brad Treliving left the team in April. They also have a new head coach after replacing Darryl Sutter with Ryan Huska earlier this month.

Calgary is set to make five more selections, starting with No. 48, when the draft continues with Rounds 2-7 on Thursday.

Conroy has already been busy this week after trading veteran forward Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick on Tuesday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

