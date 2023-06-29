Menu

Crime

Dog dispute leads to charges for Guelph neighbour

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 29, 2023 11:45 am
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Police in Guleph say they’ve laid charges against a man following an alleged argument over dogs.

Officers were called to an apartment unit on Waterloo Avenue just before 9 p. m. on Wednesday.

Police said a woman reported her neighbour had knocked on her door to confront her about an injury her dog caused to his furry companion.

Authorities said the man pushed his way into the apartment and grabbed the woman by the face.

The man also poured oil on the floor and allegedly said he hoped her dog drinks it.

Officers found the accused a short time later and arrested him.

A 46-year-old has been charged with break and enter, assault, uttering threats and mischief.

Guelph NewsDogsBreak And EnterGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeMischiefWaterloo AvenueDog DisputeDog dispute Guelphoil on floor
