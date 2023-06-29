Dog dispute leads to charges for Guelph neighbour

See more sharing options

Police in Guleph say they’ve laid charges against a man following an alleged argument over dogs.

Officers were called to an apartment unit on Waterloo Avenue just before 9 p. m. on Wednesday.

Police said a woman reported her neighbour had knocked on her door to confront her about an injury her dog caused to his furry companion.

Authorities said the man pushed his way into the apartment and grabbed the woman by the face.

The man also poured oil on the floor and allegedly said he hoped her dog drinks it.

Officers found the accused a short time later and arrested him.

A 46-year-old has been charged with break and enter, assault, uttering threats and mischief.