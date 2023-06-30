Will fire bans hamper your Canada Day fun? What is and isn’t allowed this year

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Canada Day might feel a bit less festive for many.

As Canadians grapple with a record wildfire season, parts of the country are under a fire ban ahead of the long weekend.

Restrictions on outdoor fires are in place in several provinces which means many people will have to celebrate the national holiday without campfires and fireworks this year.

“Fireworks and the celebration of Canada Day are a longstanding tradition in this country. Having said that, there are provisions in place, whether that’s in northern Ontario or western Quebec, where there are fire bans in place, which includes campfires along with fireworks,” said Aleem Kanji, the chief advocacy officer for the Canadian National Fireworks Association.

“We encourage anyone that is using fireworks this year to celebrate responsibly and celebrate safely and follow the rules,” he told Global News.

As of June 28, 500 active wildfires were burning in Canada with more than half (255) out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Given the level of destruction and the risks of starting more fires, local jurisdictions are taking necessary precautions while adapting their Canada Day celebrations.

The smallest spark can get away really quickly and start a wildfire, especially when it’s hot and dry, said Keri Martens, deputy chief with the Banff Fire Department in Alberta.

“I think it’s the responsibility of everybody that’s out and about recreating to be aware of their surroundings, be aware of the fire bans, the advisories that are in place, and to do your part to prevent any more wildfires from starting,” she told Global News in an interview.

Here is a look at the fire restrictions across the country right now.

What restrictions are in place?

In Ontario, much of the province is under the Restricted Fire Zone, which means fireworks, campfires and the burning of grass or debris are prohibited.

However, there some are exemptions to the rule.

“If strict criteria are met, campfires and charcoal barbeques may be allowed in organized campgrounds or provincial parks,” the Ontario government website states.

Southern cities, including Ottawa, Toronto, Windsor, Hamilton, Barrie, London and Kingston, are not under a fire ban and will be going ahead with their firework displays.

Open fires are banned in several regions of Quebec, so bonfires and fireworks are prohibited.

Flying lanterns and flame-producing instruments are also not allowed under the ban, according to the Quebec forest fire fighting society (SOPFEU).

However, propane or ethanol fireplaces with spark arresters that are placed on clay or gravel ground are permitted.

On Thursday, Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests announced the partial lifting of the ban on open fires in or near the forest in southern and eastern regions of the province due to favourable weather conditions.

Montreal has cancelled its Canada Day fireworks plans due to smog warnings, while amusement park La Ronde has cancelled the first night of an international fireworks festival because of concerns over air quality stemming from forest fires.

In Alberta, where a provincial state of emergency expired earlier this month, fire restrictions are in place in the southern, central and western regions.

This means campfires on public lands, fireworks, and exploding targets are not allowed, but people can start safe wood campfires in designated places, backyards and on private properties.

A fire ban is in effect the Village of Edgerton, the municipal district of Fairview and Cyprus County, prohibiting campfires everywhere.

Martens said there will be no fireworks in Banff and the larger Bow Valley this weekend, partly because of the fire hazard and also to protect wildlife, she said.

“Everything will be light shows and things like that.”

In British Columbia, a Category 2 and 3 open burning ban is in effect across the province, covering all six fire centres.

Campfires, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels and cages are not allowed.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan lifted its provincial fire ban following cooler, rainy weather late last month.

Nova Scotia also ended a provincewide burn ban and restrictions on travel and activities in the woods on June 13.

In Manitoba, as of June 27, there were no fire restrictions, but the government is reminding residents to never leave an outdoor fire unattended and always extinguish it before leaving.

So far this year, 3,038 wildfires have torched nearly eight million hectares of land in Canada — surpassing the country’s record for the most area burned in a single year in less than six months.

If your city is not setting off fireworks this year, there are a number of other safe alternatives, such as drone light shows, glow sticks, LED sparklers and fibre optic wands.

— with files from The Canadian Press