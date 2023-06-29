As wildfires continue, Montreal fireworks show axed over air quality concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled the first night of an international fireworks festival because of concerns over air quality stemming from forest fires in northern Quebec.

La Ronde owner Six Flags Entertainment Corporation says it cancelled Thursday’s show based on a recommendation from public health officials.

The company says the date cannot be rescheduled but it hopes the next show, presented by Ukraine on July 6, will be able to proceed as planned.

Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for the Montreal and Laval areas due to fine particulate matter from forest fires burning across northern Quebec.

The department says the smog will continue for several days but conditions will be less severe than Sunday’s smog event.

There are currently 108 fires burning in Quebec despite recent rain that has reduced the intensity of several of the blazes.