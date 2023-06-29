Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As wildfires continue, Montreal fireworks show axed over air quality concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec poor air quality growing concern for many'
Quebec poor air quality growing concern for many
You have no doubt noticed the air quality in Montreal has vastly improved in recent days. But as the smoke from forest fires affects the health of millions of Quebecers, health institutions say they are now facing more pressure. With more smoke arriving soon, they're worried about what is to come. Global's Dan Spector reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled the first night of an international fireworks festival because of concerns over air quality stemming from forest fires in northern Quebec.

La Ronde owner Six Flags Entertainment Corporation says it cancelled Thursday’s show based on a recommendation from public health officials.

The company says the date cannot be rescheduled but it hopes the next show, presented by Ukraine on July 6, will be able to proceed as planned.

Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for the Montreal and Laval areas due to fine particulate matter from forest fires burning across northern Quebec.

Trending Now

The department says the smog will continue for several days but conditions will be less severe than Sunday’s smog event.

There are currently 108 fires burning in Quebec despite recent rain that has reduced the intensity of several of the blazes.

Advertisement
More on Canada
WildfiresForest FiresSMOGQuebec wildfiresQuebec forest firesNorthern QuebecQuebec fireLa RondeMontreal fireworksinternational fireworks festivalMontreal fireworks cancelledMontreal international fireworks festival
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content