Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, June 29

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 29'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 29
WATCH: Heating up! Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, June 29, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Wildfire precautions, road safety audit and seeking a home for Bo.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Take precautions to help prevent wildfires: SPSA

It’s been a very active start to wildfire season in Saskatchewan.

The number of wildfires so far in 2023 is well above the five-year average for this time of year.

Jamie Markowsky, the public education manager with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, looks at the causes of wildfires and how people can stay safe.

Click to play video: 'Take precautions to help prevent wildfires: SPSA'
Take precautions to help prevent wildfires: SPSA

Safety audit to look at making roads safer for cyclists

Saskatoon city council is looking at how to make roads safer for cyclists following a tragedy in May that claimed the life of Natasha Fox, who was killed while riding her bike on College Drive.

The city is now committing to working on an external road safety audit where the collision happened.

Mayor Charlie Clark speaks with Chris Carr about what the audit will entail and what will be done with the information.

Click to play video: 'Safety audit to look at making roads safer for cyclists'
Safety audit to look at making roads safer for cyclists

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Bo: Adopt a Pet

Bo is currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and needs a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the shelter looks at the best type of home for the five-month-old Basset Hound mix.

Omidian also discusses the increase in puppies at the shelter and ways the public can help with the situation.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Bo: Adopt a Pet'
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Bo: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 29

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 29.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 29'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 29
WildfiresAdopt a PetSaskatoon City CouncilCharlie ClarkSaskatoon SPCAGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatchewan WildfiresBicyclesSaskatchewan Public Safety Agency
