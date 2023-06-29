Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, June 29

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfire precautions, road safety audit and seeking a home for Bo.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Take precautions to help prevent wildfires: SPSA

It’s been a very active start to wildfire season in Saskatchewan.

The number of wildfires so far in 2023 is well above the five-year average for this time of year.

Jamie Markowsky, the public education manager with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, looks at the causes of wildfires and how people can stay safe.

Safety audit to look at making roads safer for cyclists

Saskatoon city council is looking at how to make roads safer for cyclists following a tragedy in May that claimed the life of Natasha Fox, who was killed while riding her bike on College Drive.

The city is now committing to working on an external road safety audit where the collision happened.

Mayor Charlie Clark speaks with Chris Carr about what the audit will entail and what will be done with the information.

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Bo: Adopt a Pet

Bo is currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and needs a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the shelter looks at the best type of home for the five-month-old Basset Hound mix.

Omidian also discusses the increase in puppies at the shelter and ways the public can help with the situation.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 29

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 29.

