Police release safety plan ahead of Canada Day fireworks at Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police have released details about their safety plan ahead of the Canada Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park on Saturday night.

Police said the fireworks will start at 10 p.m. and are expected to “draw large crowds.”

The fireworks can be seen along the boardwalk from Coxwell Avenue to Victoria Park Avenue and will take place regardless of weather conditions.

“Any criminal activity, including reckless behaviour involving fireworks or using them as weapons against the public and police, will not be tolerated and will be subject to police enforcement,” Toronto police said in a statement released Thursday.

The force said there will be multiple police resources in the area including officers patrolling on foot, officers mounted on horses, on ATVs and on bikes. There will also be City bylaw officers, fire and paramedics on scene.

Police are also reminding the public that personal fireworks in city parks and on beaches are prohibited and could result in a $1,000 fine.

Due to the expected large number of attendees, police are also warning drivers to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area including Lake Shore Boulevard East.

They advise those wanting to head to the beach to see the fireworks to take public transit.

The continued increase in police on big summer holidays comes after “a great deal of mayhem and crime” was seen at Ashbridges Bay on Victoria Day holiday last year.