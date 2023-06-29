Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police seek suspect who approached two girls multiple times

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 11:00 am
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. Twitter / South Simcoe Police
South Simcoe Police are making the public aware of a suspicious person investigation in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, after officers say two girls were approached multiple times while walking home from school.

Police have been advised that in the past week, on three separate occasions, an unknown male has approached the same two girls on their way home from school in the area of Maplegrove Avenue and Catania Avenue.

Police say the man approached the girls and spoke to them.

The investigation is ongoing.

The man is described as having a slim build, tanned skin, standing around six feet tall, having short black hair and a stubble-length goatee, wearing dark coloured clothing, and appearing to be around 20 to 30 years old.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the man.

Anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service’s criminal investigation bureau at 905-775-3311, at 705-436-2141, or Crime Stoppers.

