Crime

Suspect wanted after stabbing at Yorkdale Mall

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 9:41 am
George McLean, 48. View image in full screen
George McLean, 48. Toronto Police
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect wanted for a stabbing at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night.

Police said just after 10 p.m., a man and a woman were walking to an elevator at the mall when they were approached by the suspect.

The suspect went into the elevator and when there, a verbal and physical altercation began, police said.

Investigators allege the suspect took out a knife and attempted to stab the woman. The woman’s friend intervened and he was stabbed multiple times, police said.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The suspect then fled the area in a black 2012 Honda CRV.

In an update Thursday morning, police said they have identified the suspect as 48-year-old George McLean.

McLean is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is described by police as five-foot-six inches tall with a muscular build and black hair in cornrows.

