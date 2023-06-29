Suspect wanted after stabbing at Yorkdale Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect wanted for a stabbing at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night.

Police said just after 10 p.m., a man and a woman were walking to an elevator at the mall when they were approached by the suspect.

The suspect went into the elevator and when there, a verbal and physical altercation began, police said.

Investigators allege the suspect took out a knife and attempted to stab the woman. The woman’s friend intervened and he was stabbed multiple times, police said.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The suspect then fled the area in a black 2012 Honda CRV.

In an update Thursday morning, police said they have identified the suspect as 48-year-old George McLean.

Story continues below advertisement

McLean is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is described by police as five-foot-six inches tall with a muscular build and black hair in cornrows.