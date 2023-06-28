Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP fatally shoot man in Hope, B.C. hospital following highway crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 11:04 pm
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Hope shot and killed a man Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after police in Hope shot and killed a man Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is being called to Hope, where RCMP officers fatally shot a man in hospital.

The chain of events leading up to the shooting began shortly before noon on the Coquihalla Highway, where emergency crews attended a two-vehicle crash near the Zopkios offramp.

Multiple people were hurt and taken to Hope’s Fraser Canyon Hospital for treatment.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigating police-involved shooting in West Vancouver'
IIO investigating police-involved shooting in West Vancouver

According to an RCMP media release, two of the people involved in the crash then got into an altercation serious enough that attending paramedics asked for police help.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officers arrived at the hospital where “an interaction occurred” between them and one man “resulting in one officer discharging their firearm.”

Police said the man got immediate medical help, but died at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called to probe police actions.

Fraser Health said the hospital’s emergency department was temporarily closed while the IIO investigated the incident.

It said all patients and staff were unharmed.

Anyone requiring emergency care in the area can call 911 or travel to the emergency department at the Chilliwack General Hospital, the health authority said.

More on Crime
RCMPCrashPolice ShootingFatal ShootingIIOHOPEIndependent Investigations Officepolice-involved shootingRCMP ShootingCoquihalla crashHope BCpolice shoot manfraser canyon hospitalhope hospital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content