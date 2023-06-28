2 teens charged after armed robbery reported in Peel Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens have been charged after multiple armed robberies were reported in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 26, three suspects entered a store that sells automotive diagnostic equipment in the Dixie Road and Dundas Street area of Mississauga.

“The suspects entered the store, armed with a handgun, and stole electronic equipment to facilitate future vehicle thefts,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the employee were not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police said the next day, two of the alleged suspects were located in Toronto.

According to police, a replica firearm allegedly used to commit the robbery was seized.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Toronto, were charged.

They cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Police believe that the 14-year-old is also responsible for a separate robbery on June 9, 2023, at an electronics store in Brampton,” police said.

Officers allege that during that incident, the boy and two other unkonwn suspects robbed the store of a “significant amount of electronic devices” while armed with knives and a baton, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.