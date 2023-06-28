Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 teens charged after armed robbery reported in Peel Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 8:10 pm
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teens have been charged after multiple armed robberies were reported in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 26, three suspects entered a store that sells automotive diagnostic equipment in the Dixie Road and Dundas Street area of Mississauga.

“The suspects entered the store, armed with a handgun, and stole electronic equipment to facilitate future vehicle thefts,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the employee were not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police said the next day, two of the alleged suspects were located in Toronto.

According to police, a replica firearm allegedly used to commit the robbery was seized.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Toronto, were charged.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Police believe that the 14-year-old is also responsible for a separate robbery on June 9, 2023, at an electronics store in Brampton,” police said.

Officers allege that during that incident, the boy and two other unkonwn suspects robbed the store of a “significant amount of electronic devices” while armed with knives and a baton, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeRobberypeel regional policeMississaugaPRProbbery investigationteens chargedcrime mississaugaTeens Charged Robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content