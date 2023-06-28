Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two Ontario provincial byelections called for July 27

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 3:06 pm
File photo of a voting sign. View image in full screen
File photo of a voting sign. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two provincial byelections in Ontario have officially been called, and will take place next month.

In a press release Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford’s office said a writ was issued under Section 9.1 of the Election Act for byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood.

The province said under the Election Act, elections must be called on a Wednesday, and must be held on the fifth Thursday after the date of the issue of the Writ.

The byelections will be held on July 27, the province said.

Trending Now

The Kanata-Carleton seat has been vacant since March, when Merrilee Fullerton resigned.

The Scarborough-Guildwood seat was left vacant after Mitzie Hunter resigned in order to throw her hat in the race for Toronto mayor.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Doug FordProvincial ElectionMppscarborough-guildwoodKanata-CarletonProvincial Byelectionkanata-carleton electionscarborough-guildwood election
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content