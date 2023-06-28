Two Ontario provincial byelections called for July 27

Two provincial byelections in Ontario have officially been called, and will take place next month.
In a press release Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford’s office said a writ was issued under Section 9.1 of the Election Act for byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood.
The province said under the Election Act, elections must be called on a Wednesday, and must be held on the fifth Thursday after the date of the issue of the Writ.
The byelections will be held on July 27, the province said.
The Kanata-Carleton seat has been vacant since March, when Merrilee Fullerton resigned.
The Scarborough-Guildwood seat was left vacant after Mitzie Hunter resigned in order to throw her hat in the race for Toronto mayor.
