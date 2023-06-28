Two Ontario provincial byelections called for July 27

Send this page to someone via email

Two provincial byelections in Ontario have officially been called, and will take place next month.

In a press release Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford’s office said a writ was issued under Section 9.1 of the Election Act for byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood.

The province said under the Election Act, elections must be called on a Wednesday, and must be held on the fifth Thursday after the date of the issue of the Writ.

The byelections will be held on July 27, the province said.

The Kanata-Carleton seat has been vacant since March, when Merrilee Fullerton resigned.

The Scarborough-Guildwood seat was left vacant after Mitzie Hunter resigned in order to throw her hat in the race for Toronto mayor.