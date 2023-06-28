Suspect photos released in connection with blindfolding, robbery of elderly man in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a man they say is connected to the blindfolding and robbery of an elderly man in Cambridge on Monday.

Police say a man and woman approached the victim in the parking lot of a department store on Pinebush Road at around 2:20 p.m. and demanded cash from him.

The thieves then walked the man to their black SUV, where they blindfolded him before driving to Holiday Inn Drive.

It was there that they made him take out cash from a bank machine.

They then left the victim behind in the parking lot as they fled the scene in the SUV.

Police describe one suspect as a man about six feet tall and 30 to 35 years old, with a beard and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a woman around 50 years old with shoulder-length hair and a heavy build.

Police have also issued a request to the public for dashcam footage from residents who were driving near Hespeler Road at Pinebush Road and Holiday Inn Drive near Groh Avenue on Monday around the time the incident took place.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.