Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.’s LGBTQ school policy a ‘mistake’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. premier faces increasing pressure over leadership of PC Party'
N.B. premier faces increasing pressure over leadership of PC Party
A member of the executive council of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party is speaking out after what he called a delusional rant from Premier Blaine Higgs during a meeting on Saturday. The claims come as Higgs is facing increasing pressure over his leadership of the party, with many calling for his resignation. Silas Brown reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools.

Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters today in Fredericton that the changes to Policy 713 complicate things for young people and their families.

LeBlanc says he doesn’t think the prolonged and divisive debate in the legislature has been a success for Premier Blaine Higgs.

Two members of Higgs’ cabinet resigned this month after the government made it no longer mandatory for teachers to use preferred names or pronouns for transgender and nonbinary students under 16, among other changes to Policy 713.

As well, six members of his government voted with the Opposition earlier in June to force a motion through the legislature asking the province’s child and youth advocate to review the changes made to the policy.

Story continues below advertisement

After the two resignations, Higgs shuffled his cabinet Tuesday, bouncing out two more ministers who had criticized his leadership style.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'School district in N.B. adopts own gender identity policy'
School district in N.B. adopts own gender identity policy

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.

More on Politics
New Brunswick PoliticsPremier Blaine HiggsDominic LeBlancNB PoliticsPolicy 713LGBTQ PolicyLGBTQ policy schoolLGBTQ policy schools
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content