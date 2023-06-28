Police investigate early-morning ‘targeted’ shooting in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a week, Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a “targeted” shooting in Cambridge.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to a parking lot near Alison Avenue and Elgin Street North at around 1 a.m. after a shooting had been reported.

Police say the officers soon discovered that a fight had broken out in the parking lot, with one man being shot in the process.

The wounded man got aid from staff at a local business, who then contacted the authorities, according to police.

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe Wednesday’s shooting was targeted as was another shooting that took place on Lena Crescent on Sunday.

There were several men involved in that shooting as police would later release suspect photos.