Compensation confusion for B.C. wildfire evacuees who drove to Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s opposition party is demanding changes after a number of Tumbler Ridge residents reported they were not covered by political compensation for people who are forced to flee their homes due to wildfires.

Earlier this month, 2,400 people had to flee the community as the West Kiskatinaw wildfire burned within a few kilometres of the town.

Provincial regulations require evacuees to register to receive help with accommodations and food.

However, some of those in Tumbler Ridge chose to drive to Alberta and did not register with Emergency Support Services in B.C.

That has meant that they do not necessarily qualify for financial aid.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor of Tumbler Ridge has spent weeks trying to sort out the situation.

“I’ve sent email and email to our Emergency Operations Centre … to the regional Emergency Services Support (program), and then on to the minister,” Mayor Darryl Krakowka told Global News.

At first, it was assumed the people wouldn’t be compensated for their expenses because they travelled outside the province but now it seems the evacuees didn’t officially register in person at one of the numerous emergency centres scattered throughout the Peace Region.

The B.C. government said that without a record of who needed help, there is no help to give out.

The ministry told Global News it is not a matter of crossing the border, but one of process. The government in these types of events doesn’t pay out cash or reimburse for expenses, but provides vouchers for groceries and hotel stays with pre-arranged vendors.

The leader of the Opposition said this situation was ridiculous.

“The fact that they still have a paper-based system where you have to go register and fill out paperwork in this day and age makes no sense,” BC United leader Kevin Falcon said. “Surely to God we could come up with a simple app.”

The government does say there is an online tool where residents can receive e-transfers to cover expenses, but the evacuee and community both need to be registered.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the mayor, it appears nothing can be done and some evacuees will get no assistance.

“It’s got to change,” Krakowka said. “I’ve talked to other people and we have to look at something different.”