Montreal unveils confidential hotline to help families worried about gun violence

The City of Montreal launched a new initiative Wednesday aimed at preventing armed violence, particularly gun violence, in the metropolis after several high-profile shootings in recent years.

The hotline, called RENFORT, is a new telephone support service where calls are confidential. The goal is to allow families to communicate if they are concerned about their loved ones — especially youth— in potentially violent or illegal situations.

It will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the week and from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends. The hotline will have workers operating in seven languages to provide assistance.

“It’s important to know it does not replace 911,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said. “This line is about hearing what parents, what families have to say, if they are worried about a change in their kids.”

Montrealers can call if they are simply worried or scared a family member is in a tough spot, she added. The RENFORT website also states there will be no official intervention.

“People will listen to them without any judgment and it’s confidential, which is very important,” Plante said.

The latest measure comes after the city held a forum in March 2022 in the wake of several murders and high-profile shootings of teens. The three-day event focused on how to address gun-related and organized crime.

The RENFORT hotline will have a staff of five people — and six in the summer— who are trained to assist callers. They specialize in a variety of backgrounds, including psychology, criminology, anthropology, sociology and suicide prevention.

“The very qualified people at the other end of the other end of the phone will be able to refer those families with questions to different organizations different resources based on what they are hearing,” Plante said.

The hotline is being welcomed by community groups like the Jamaica Association of Montreal. Sharon Nelson, first vice-president of the association’s board of directors, said such a service can be helpful for families that just don’t know where to turn.

It will guide them to the resources they need. Nelson also points out that when a teen or young adult is potentially going down a dangerous path, they can sometimes end up spiralling out of control.

“It’s really hard to come out of something like this. So when you can catch it at some point and guide, and inform, and educate, I think that’s a winning combination,” Nelson said.

The new service is being offered in partnership with the centre for the prevention of radicalization leading to violence. The city says the RENFORT line can be reached by calling or texting (514) 653-6363 or visiting the website.

