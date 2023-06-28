Menu

Health

Osoyoos’s drinking water to get a $9-million upgrade

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 4:15 pm
Residents of Osoyoos will benefit froma water upgrade. View image in full screen
Residents of Osoyoos will benefit froma water upgrade. Courtesy: Ron Hiller
Osoyoos, B.C., drinking water should be significantly improved in the years to come.

The Town of Osoyoos received $9 million of provincial funding Tuesday for improvements to the water treatment plant.

“By investing in these in these infrastructure upgrades, we’re not only improving life for Osoyoos residents, but improving life for generations to come,” Sue McKortoff, mayor of Osoyoos, said.

“Today’s announcement is critical to our community. It will have a positive impact on our residents, businesses and visitors for decades.”

The project will include the construction of a raw-water line to treat groundwater in Osoyoos, which is not currently treated and is high in manganese.

The province said these upgrades will allow the water to be properly disinfected with chlorine and ultraviolet systems.

The upgrades are expected to meet the Guidelines of Canadian Drinking Water Quality and Interior Health’s drinking water standards.

The project is funded through the provincial Critical Community Infrastructure Fund, which supports clean drinking water, wastewater and solid-waste treatment, and greenhouse-gas reduction through public infrastructure projects in communities provincewide.

This is in addition to the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund, which was provided to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts to support their unique infrastructure and amenities needs.

 

