Loaded handgun, drugs seized during arrest of GTA man in Peterborough

A young man from the Greater Toronto Area faces multiple weapon and drug-related charges following an arrest in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m., officers on general patrol in the area of Aylmer and London streets notice a man who was currently on a court-ordered condition not to be in the city.

Police say he provided officers with a false name and then fled on foot after officers identified him.

The short pursuit saw one officer draw their conducted energy weapon, prompting the man to stop. He was taken into custody without incident.

A bag he was carrying contained a loaded handgun, ammunition, 80.7 grams of fentanyl, 49.3 grams of cocaine, 62.7 grams of marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash.

Police determined the handgun had been reported stolen from the York Region in 2018.

The 18-year-old from the GTA was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three weapons charges, seven firearm-related charges and failure to comply with a release order not be in the city except for court appearances/meet with legal counsel and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess drugs under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

He was also wanted on a warrant in another jurisdiction.

The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednedsay.