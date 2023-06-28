Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Loaded handgun, drugs seized during arrest of GTA man in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 12:38 pm
Police in Peterborough seized drugs and a firearm from an individual on June 27. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough seized drugs and a firearm from an individual on June 27. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A young man from the Greater Toronto Area faces multiple weapon and drug-related charges following an arrest in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m., officers on general patrol in the area of Aylmer and London streets notice a man who was currently on a court-ordered condition not to be in the city.

Police say he provided officers with a false name and then fled on foot after officers identified him.

The short pursuit saw one officer draw their conducted energy weapon, prompting the man to stop. He was taken into custody without incident.

A bag he was carrying contained a loaded handgun, ammunition, 80.7 grams of fentanyl, 49.3 grams of cocaine, 62.7 grams of marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Police determined the handgun had been reported stolen from the York Region in 2018.

The 18-year-old from the GTA was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three weapons charges, seven firearm-related charges and failure to comply with a release order not be in the city except for court appearances/meet with legal counsel and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess drugs under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Trending Now

He was also wanted on a warrant in another jurisdiction.

The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednedsay.

More on Crime
Peterborough Police ServiceOpioid CrisisDrug TraffickingOpioidsDrug BustPeterborough crimeFirearmPeterborough drug bustLoaded Firearmloaded gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content